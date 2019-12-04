Durban - Blue Security has warned home owners and domestic workers in the Northdene area to be vigilant following two home invasions reported in the suburb on Tuesday.
Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said that in the latest incident a resident managed to run and hide with her children in the bathroom when robbers invaded their home. The incident occurred at around 2.30pm.
“Two men managed to force open the burglar bars and a door to gain entry into the house. When the resident realised that the men were on the premises she fled with the children to hide in the bathroom. It was unclear whether the men were armed,” he said.
“The robbers proceeded through the home and ransacked all the rooms before fleeing with a flatscreen television and handbags containing bank cards. No injuries were reported,” he said.
Malvern SAPS attended the scene of the crime.