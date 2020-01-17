Durban - COMMUNITIES should stop involving or affecting schools when protesting, KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said.
He said people should stop protesting near schools and burning school property and infrastructure.
Mshengu was speaking during oversight visits to schools in the province, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule.
His remarks come in the wake of a a school in Sebokeng in Gautend went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning just before pupils were to arrive for their 2020 academic year.
It was the second school to go up in flames in January after Tokelo High School in Evaton, also in Gauteng was set alight at the beginning of the year.