Mshengu said the department was also planning to engage with the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs on this matter.
“Illegal connections are a problem. Schools closed in early December but some schools find themselves with a high electricity bill for December. We will engage municipalities around the billing system and rates for schools. Schools fall under the department, but they are being billed like businesses,” said Mshengu.
In March last year the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union revealed that Durban schools were battling to pay high electricity bills, with three schools - Umlazi Comtech, Sivananda Technical School and Adams College - collectively owing eThekwini municipality over R11million.
Adams College owed R4.6m, Umlazi Comtech owed R4m while Sivananda Technical school owed R3m.