Durban - IN AN exciting finish to the provincial leg of the Daily News High Schools Quiz, it required a double-tiebreaker to determine the winner and runners-up, and third- and fourth-placed finishers yesterday. Involved in the tiebreakers were Eden College, Orient Islamic School, Crescent Girls High School and Newcastle High School Team 2.

In the end, Orient triumphed, with Crescent Girls the runners-up.

Orient teacher Rashida Asmal said: “We’re elated to be going to Sandton."

Learner Ameerah Desai said: “We’re happy to have achieved what we set out to do. We hope to ace Sandton.”

Crescent Girls’ teacher Usha Assaram said they were excited to be in the finals. “The questions were quite difficult, but the hard work by the pupils paid off.”

IIE Varsity College Westville campus principal Yenusha Ramluggan said the quiz had helped them develop partnerships with participating schools. “We wish KZN the best of luck and that they do KZN proud,” she said.

Daily News editor Zoubair Ayoob congratulated the winners, saying it was evident they had taken the quiz seriously and prepared well.





Having narrowly missed out on winning the national final last year, Ayoob hoped one of the KZN schools would bring home the main prize this year.

Orient received R20 000 for their school and R2 000 for each team member, including the coach, while Crescent Girls’ received R10 000 for their school and R1000 each for all team members. Each team member also received a phablet, while their teachers received goodie bags.

Both teams also get an all-expenses-paid trip to the national finals in Sandton. The quiz is sponsored by Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus and the IIE’s Varsity College.

Daily News