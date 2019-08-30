Durban - OPPOSITION parties are sceptical about the abilities of the newly elected political leadership appointed in Msunduzi Municipality on Thursday. The parties and their councillors believe that the new leaders were set up for failure as they did not have the experience to “heal” the ailing municipality.

Nothing deviated from the ANC provincial leadership’s plan to install Mzimkhulu Thobela, Manilal Inderjit and Eunice Majola as mayor, deputy mayor and speaker respectively, while Vusi Ntshangase was elected chief whip.

IFP council member Thinasonke Ntombela said it would take “very much” senior people for the municipality to recover.

“They selected well in eThekwini, so I don’t understand why they didn’t come up with candidates like the ones in Durban.

“We are not happy because the people of the city are far from receiving quality services.

“The ANC is confused because they said it was their exco members who destroyed the municipality, but in their redeployment they took one of those people (Majola) and promoted her to be speaker,” Ntombela said.

Deputyt KZN DA leader Mergan Chetty said “reshuffling the deck chairs” won’t save the city.

“We maintain that the council should be dissolved. This city collapsed under the watch of the very same councillors. This replacement is only a form of patronage.

“If the ANC is serious about placing the interests of the residents of Msunduzi ahead of corrupt cadres, they should have acceded to our call for the council to be dissolved,” said Chetty.

“It’s the very same ANC cadres that collapsed this municipality due to the cadre deployment of members into positions without the proper qualifications, awarding of lucrative tenders to cadres, the ongoing factional battles that have also resulted in the deaths of opposing faction members, and a lack of respect for rate-paying residents.”

He said that there was no legitimate and fair valuation roll and the supply of water and electricity was interrupted almost daily due to poor infrastructure and a lack of maintenance planning.

“The replacement of the axed councillors is a failed attempt by the ANC for a quick-fix solution. This change will not return Msunduzi to its former glory days. What is needed to save our city is bold and decisive action that will see all those implicated in maladministration and financial mismanagement charged criminally,” Chetty said.

However, the less-than-100 residents in the gallery cheered the new leadership as they concluded their addresses after being sworn in.

Nobukhosi Shamase, from Edendale, said she was not sure if the new leaders were up for the task. “There are many challenges in this city. Everything that has to do with service delivery is malfunctioning. It’s not that I don’t have faith in them, but let’s not fool ourselves, the damage in this city is more than huge,” she said.

The inauguration of the councillors was attended by Premier Sihle Zikalala, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

Thobela and Inderjit said that they were up to the task at hand. “Meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty will be the three pillars that will drive Msunduzi to success,” Inderjit said.

Zikalala urged the councillors to put the people first, and not engage in internal political squabbles. “These are not positions of power, but of responsibility. You must embrace good governance and avoid any conduct that might leave a stain on Msunduzi,” Zikalala said.

