Dr Mkhize and Dr Dhlomo leading the charge against Covid-19

Durban - The fates of many South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic rests in the hands of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and the man making sure he toes the line, health portfolio committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. Before they rose to their current positions, Dhlomo and Mkhize both served as Health MECs in KwaZulu-Natal - Dhlomo from 2009 to 2019, and Mkhize before him from 1994 to 2004. But few people realise that that is not the only thing the two have in common. Both doctors, the KZN comrades went to the same high school, Dlangezwa High in Richards Bay, from where they matriculated. Later, they would meet again at the University of Natal (now known as UKZN), where they excelled in the field of medicine. Dhlomo graduated in 1985 and Mkhize three years earlier.

Dhlomo would go on to serve in the ANC’s eMalahleni region, as the chairperson of the eThekwini region, KZN Health MEC and now chairperson of the health portfolio committee in Parliament.

Mkhize went on to serve as Health MEC, Finance and Economic Development MEC, KZN premier, ANC treasurer-general and now Health Minister.

Dhlomo had served as Health MEC under Mkhize’s premiership, but now their roles are reversed, with Dhlomo performing the oversight role over all Health MECs and the Health Minister.

Dhlomo said a journalist had asked how he would be able to be Mkhize’s boss.

“When I see something odd, I call him. We talk about it, he gets it done. He sees my point, and he tells me why things are happening the way they are happening. I have no fear of him having been my former boss, now that I am working with him as a little boss to him.”

Dhlomo said Mkhize had been his leader, mentor and supporter from high school, through medical school, in the KZN provincial leadership and even now.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic reached South Africa, South Africans expressed their joy at having medical professionals such as Mkhize and Dhlomo leading the charge.

Dhlomo said they were very humbled but they had to give back because it was South African resources that had made them doctors.

“I was a simple ordinary doctor from Umbumbulu and it’s South African taxpayers that made me into a doctor. If I’m called upon to give back, I should do so without any hesitation,” he said.

Dhlomo said Mkhize was recently asked by the World Health Organization (WHO) to make a presentation on how South Africa was managing Covid-19, and he was given a standing ovation by other ministers of the world.

“We are very humbled by that. We are also humbled South Africans are pleased Dr Zweli Mkhize is at the top. We are doing our best to support him as he is tasked by the president to lead and champion health in SA,” he said.

