Paramedics had to break open the burglar gates to a Westville woman's home after she was bitten on her leg, torso and arms by her dog on Wednesday. Picture by Mike Myers

Durban - Paramedics had to break open the burglar gates to a Westville woman's home after she was bitten on her leg, torso and arms by her dog on Wednesday. Mike Myers spokesperson for Mobi-Claw911 said the woman called a friend asking for help after she had been bitten severely by her dog.

Myers said the woman had locked herself in her bedroom and that the dog was roaming the rest of the house.

"This posed a problem that she could not open the gate or house for responders when they arrived on scene. MC911 control room operators immediately broadcast the alert to ER24 EMS and local volunteers via the MC911 Cyber Control. Our client’s wife, ER24, volunteers and a victim’s friend were all quickly on scene to assist,"he said.

Myers explained that the gate to the premises had to be cut open with bolt cutters and her bedroom accessed via a small but high window.

"An ER24 paramedic and two of the victim’s friends managed to climb through the window and stabilise the patient before lifting her through the window to volunteers outside the house. Volunteers on scene reported that they could hear the vicious dog on the other side of the door,"Myers said.

The woman received further treatment to severe bite wounds on her torso, leg and arms before being transported to hospital by the ER24 ambulance.



It is unverified at this stage, but believed that the dog is part of the Pit Bull family.

Daily News