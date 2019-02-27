Officials at the scene of a shooting involving a metro policeman in the Durban CBD. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Gunfire in the Durban CBD sent people running for cover on Monday morning. In the aftermath, a metro police officer, his girlfriend and another man lay dead. One man was critically injured, while four others were described as being in a serious condition. A ninth victim was said to be out of danger. The shots were fired on the first floor of Teesav Flats on JN Singh (Baker) Street, near the Durban High Court on the Victoria Embankment.

Residents said the officer, who cannot be named until his next of kin have been informed, was with seven friends and his girlfriend when an argument broke out, leading to the shooting at about 11 am.

As the police arrived, the corner of JN Singh and Dr Yusuf Dadoo Streets was cordoned off. Forensic investigators then closed off the area leading to the main entrance of the flat.

A resident who lives on the first floor said the officer had had an argument with his girlfriend, which then involved all who were in the flat.

“He was drinking with his friends this morning. He was arguing with his girlfriend when I reached the staircase on their level, but I couldn’t make out the exact cause of the argument. There was also a part where cooking was mentioned - it was chaotic,” said the tenant.

The gun allegedly used in the shooting was found in the premises of the high court. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)







She said she was walking up the stairs from the shops when she heard the argument. She heard what sounded like a scuffle and then the door of the flat was banged shut, followed by gunshots.

“I don’t know how many gunshots were fired by the time I reached my flat. I don’t know how I managed to open my locked door, but as soon as I got inside I locked myself in and hid in the room.

“It was scary because I couldn’t tell whether the noise was coming to my floor or was moving away,” she said.

By lunchtime, the bodies had not been removed from the flat, but the injured had been treated and taken to hospital. Ceron Meadows of Rescue Care said one of the injured was in a critical condition.

Another resident said the officer had been a resident for some time.

“He was a decent chap who accommodated friends over drinks from time to time.

“Even this morning, they were drinking, but they were not a noisy bunch and their drinking had never been an issue,” said the tenant, who also asked not to be named.

The chairperson of the body corporate, who identified herself only as Mrs Miller, said she knew the dead officer as a humble person who enjoyed “his drink”.

“I blame alcohol for this because he was such a nice young man. From what I heard he shot himself, but it is puzzling that his firearm was found on the premises of the high court. Who can shoot himself and throw the firearm away? If he shot himself, then someone must have thrown the gun away - but the question is, why? It is sad to lose a young life like this,” Miller said.

It is not clear how many shots were fired during the incident.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed that a woman and two men, including the officer, died during the shooting.

“He was based at the Albert Park station, but he was off duty when tragedy struck. He was indeed a humble person. We can’t comment on whether they were drinking or not because we are still shocked and the matter is under investigation. We will await the outcome from both the police investigators and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate,” Sewpersad said.

Daily News