A RESCUED lesser flamingo chick awaits treatment and feeding yesterday after being moved from a dam in the Northern Cape to the Sanccob rehabilitation centre in Cape Town. REUTERS Mike Hutchings

Durban - Rescuers are moving hundreds of dehydrated lesser flamingo chicks from their breeding ground at a drought-stricken dam to a bird sanctuary in Cape Town, to save them from death by starvation and lack of water.

Some of them have ended up at uShaka Marine World in Durban.



Their birthplace, Kamfers Dam in the Northern Cape, is one of only three breeding grounds for the famously pink birds in southern Africa, the other two being in Namibia and Botswana, according to Katta Ludynia, research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob).

The rescued chicks will take three to four months to fledge, and it is not yet clear whether they will eventually be released back into the wild in Cape Town or taken hundreds of kilometres to their home in Kimberley, she said.

“There are still several thousand birds breeding in the dam in areas that still have water,” said Ludynia.

“It now depends on the water levels whether these birds will pull through.”

Ludynia said the sanctuary was caring for around 550 chicks, most of them dehydrated when they first arrived on Monday after being abandoned by parents who went off in search of food.

Sanccob is one of several centres caring for around 2000 chicks that were rescued from the dam.

Although it hosts the biggest population of lesser flamingoes in southern Africa, Kamfers Dam, north of Kimberley, is dependant mainly on rain water.

“The dam is important because it is manageable, so we can secure the water level there and that might be the only site the flamingoes can breed in Southern Africa, if the drought continues in other areas,” Ludynia said.

