DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Police Search and Rescue Unit in Richards Bay continue with their search for brothers Simenyiwe,28, and Sandile Mthiyane,15, who drowned at Port Dunford Beach last Wednesday.
On Friday Police Search and Rescue recovered the body of Khanyisani Mthimkhulu who turned 16-years-old on the same day he and his cousins drowned.
The search for the bodies were expected to resume on Thursday. Rescuers have spent several hours in the water searching for the bodies.
Sandile and Khanyisani both were going to start grade 9 when schools opened this week.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala they are investigating an inquest docket after the recovery of Khanyisani’s body.