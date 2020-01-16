Drowned Richards Bay brothers still missing









The KwaZulu-Natal Police Search and Rescue Unit in Richards Bay continue with their search for brothers Simenyiwe,28, and Sandile Mthiyane,15, who drowned at Port Dunford Beach last Wednesday. File Picture DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Police Search and Rescue Unit in Richards Bay continue with their search for brothers Simenyiwe,28, and Sandile Mthiyane,15, who drowned at Port Dunford Beach last Wednesday. On Friday Police Search and Rescue recovered the body of Khanyisani Mthimkhulu who turned 16-years-old on the same day he and his cousins drowned. The search for the bodies were expected to resume on Thursday. Rescuers have spent several hours in the water searching for the bodies. Sandile and Khanyisani both were going to start grade 9 when schools opened this week. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala they are investigating an inquest docket after the recovery of Khanyisani’s body.

She said that last Wednesday police received a complaint of a drowning at Port Dunford Beach, Richards Bay, and proceeded to the scene.

“On arrival they were informed that three family members aged between 15 and 28-years-old drowned while swimming. The search is continuing,” she says.

Sandile, Khanyisani and Simenywa on the day they drowned were with their younger cousins aged 11 and 10-years-old.

Khanyisani’s mother,Khathelephi Mthimkhulu, said the two children who managed to escape the tide told her that they had all been standing on heap of sand taking pictures when the tide swept their three cousins away.

The boys’ aunt Cebile Gumede says it was a difficult day on Wednesday when schools opened because Khanyisani and Sandile were excited about starting grade nine together.

“They still have not been found. The both of them went to the same High School, Emabuyeni,” she said.

