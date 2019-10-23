Durban - Drug addiction has been blamed for the spike in petty thefts from homes in Phoenix,north of Durban.
On Wednesday, a man allegedly climbed over the wall of a home in Trenance Park and stole several brass items.
These items were placed in a prayer place inside the property.
Once the theft was noted by the home owner he immediately sent a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) message on the Palmview Crime Watch WhatsApp groups.
Annastashia Naidu of private security company Platinum Asset Protection said their patrol teams were notified to be vigilant for any suspicious persons.