Drug abuse blamed on spike in petty thefts in Phoenix









Durban - Drug addiction has been blamed for the spike in petty thefts from homes in Phoenix,north of Durban. On Wednesday, a man allegedly climbed over the wall of a home in Trenance Park and stole several brass items. These items were placed in a prayer place inside the property. Once the theft was noted by the home owner he immediately sent a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) message on the Palmview Crime Watch WhatsApp groups. Annastashia Naidu of private security company Platinum Asset Protection said their patrol teams were notified to be vigilant for any suspicious persons.

"After receiving a tip off at around 8:45 am response officials were dispatched to Jam Palm were a suspect had been spotted. A chase ensued and the goods were recovered. The thief fled. He might have been trying to sell it for scrap," Naidu said.

The home owner who works in oThongathi declined to open a case at the Phoenix police station.

On Monday, a man was caught with an aluminium window frame in Hallbury Road.

A man was arrested on Hallbury in Phoenix for removing an aluminium window frame. Picture KZN -VIP Unit.





The man had removed the frame from a house but was apprehended nearby when neighbours alerted KZN Vip unit, the private security company spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said.

Despite the best efforts of the police to arrest drug dealers the market is saturated.

In Spetember, Phoenix police arrested 17 suspects for possession of drugs.

Ten suspects were arrested after they were found with heroin capsules in their possession. They were arrested in Eastbury, Longbury and Foresthaven.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said seven men were arrested for possession of rock cocaine with an estimated street value of more than R40,000-00 at Rainham and Caneside.

"A 53-year-old was charged for dealing in drugs. Operations aimed at ridding the area of drug trade and drug abuse are ongoing.They appeared at the Phoenix Magistrates Court. The cases are still under investigation,"Zwane said.

Daily News