Drug addicts allegedly targeting essential service staff for their daily fix

Durban - It is suspected that drug addicts, who were no longer able to steal from people’s yards due to the national lockdown, are targeting essential service workers on their way to and from work.

This was after two security officers with KZN VIP Protection Services were mugged, in separate incidents, leaving one dead and the other injured. Both officers had run into traffic, while trying to escape their attackers, and were knocked - one at the end of March and the other on Monday night. Both incidents happened near Phoenix Industrial Park Drive.

The company’s spokesperson, Glen Naidoo, said they had warned other security companies and their own officers.

“We have asked them to be on the lookout while on their way to and from work,” said Naidoo.

According to the company’s medic, who was part of the response team to the scene on the corner of Phoenix Highway and Phoenix Industrial Park Drive on Monday, the victim was severely assaulted.