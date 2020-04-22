Drug addicts allegedly targeting essential service staff for their daily fix
This was after two security officers with KZN VIP Protection Services were mugged, in separate incidents, leaving one dead and the other injured. Both officers had run into traffic, while trying to escape their attackers, and were knocked - one at the end of March and the other on Monday night. Both incidents happened near Phoenix Industrial Park Drive.
The company’s spokesperson, Glen Naidoo, said they had warned other security companies and their own officers.
“We have asked them to be on the lookout while on their way to and from work,” said Naidoo.
According to the company’s medic, who was part of the response team to the scene on the corner of Phoenix Highway and Phoenix Industrial Park Drive on Monday, the victim was severely assaulted.
“It’s believed he was held up by two suspects who dragged him into a nearby bush where they beat him up. He managed to free himself and ran across the busy intersection where he was knocked,” said Naidoo. He said the victim was taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a security guard was held at gunpoint during a business robbery in Phoenix. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “The suspect took an extension cord, tools and speakers before fleeing on foot. The victim was not assaulted.”
Daily News