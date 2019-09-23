File photo: Keran Ducasse

Durban - Community leaders of Wentworth perceive that the volunteer handover of firearms could bring an end to murders in the South Durban community. The drug turf war between two groups in Woodville Road claimed the life of a 26-year-old man on Saturday at 5.30am. The incident occurred at the corner of Tuin and Woodville Road.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Evin Glover was shot dead by a known suspect.

"A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates’ Court,"Gwala said.

A case of murder is being investigated by Wentworth SAPS.

Police did not say whether the firearm used in the murder was recovered.

In retaliation shootings recently, Michael Bruce, Brendon Lolly Davids and Shane Majority were shot dead in the vicinity of Woodville Road.

Jason Swartz an admin on Wentworth (South Africa) Represent said they needed the Wentworth and Brighton Beach police to arrange a Gun Amnesty program in Wentworth.

"This is becoming ridiculous that a parent has to bury a child every weekend. If you have the power or knowledge of who we can talk with to get this program started, please assist,"Swart queried.

The annual crime statistics depict that 104 cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened in the past three years at the Wentworth police station.

A break down shows that in 2016/ 2017-- 51 firearms were seized. In 2017/2018--30 firearms were seized. In 2018/2019 --23 firearms were seized.

Wentworth police could not say how many of the cases led to succesful convictions in court.

In May 2018, Chatsworth girl Sadia Sukhraj was shot during a carjacking.

Within a year the ballistic results were finalised and presented to the court by March 2019. The accused was sentenced in the month of June 2019.

"A number of operations have been conducted across the province to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms. We are also working closely with community members in the fight against crime. A number of convictions have been successfully secured at court,"Gwala said.

Reacting to the murders on Facebook , Eldridge Van Der Merwe said, "Wentworth church's need to stand in prayer and let's work together for the glory of Jesus Christ to work in all homes and on the streets. We losing our young men."

Daily News