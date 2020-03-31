Drugs, booze seized in south Durban spaza shop bust

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - METRO Police raided a tuckshop in Merewent on Monday and found that it was selling alcohol and drugs. Merewent Community Policing Forum chairperson Donovan Anderson said: “It was about time. We have had many complaints about the shop.” He said the issue of the shop had come up several times at their CPF meetings. Anderson said the situation had come to a point where the shop operators had been selling drugs openly. But he said the lockdown in the country had had a positive effect as they had seen drug busts carried out and a decrease in crime.

Metro police commissioner Steve Middleton said the alcohol and drugs from the tuckshop had been confiscated. However, Anderson expressed concern over people not respecting the lockdown and living as if it was business as usual.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday Minister of Police Bheki Cele made several stops around Durban as he inspected various roadblocks around the city.

Cele was accompanied by SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole during the inspections, which followed visits to Gauteng and the Western Cape over the weekend.

He also checked that people were keeping apart in supermarkets.

A statement shared on social media by the SAPS said Cele also used yesterday, the first of two days of SA Social Security Agency payments, to interact with the elderly.

“Minister Cele used this first day of Sassa payouts to enlighten the elderly and other recipients on hygiene protocols and observing social distancing while waiting in the long queues,” the statement said.

Daily News