Durban - The KZN Sharks Board has decided to replace some of the shark nets with drumlines as a measure to reduce catches of marine animals. A drumline consists of a single large baited hook suspended from an anchored float and forms an alternative method of fishing for potentially dangerous sharks.

Sharks Board Head of Operations, Greg Thompson, emphasized that bather protection remains the priority and appealed to the public not to tamper with the drumline equipment and to report the presence of any displaced shark safety gear found along the KZN coast.

According to a statement sent by the board, in 2007 the board replaced nearly half of the existing shark nets with drumlines at 20 protected beaches between Hibberdene and Port Edward in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (Hibiscus Coast) and more recently at all five protected beaches between Zinkwazi and Ballito in the KwaDukuza Municipality.

The statement also said from March 1, 2019, drumlines will replace some of the nets at all the eThekwini beaches between Westbrook and uMgababa.

“Drumlines have proved invaluable in providing protection against shark-inflicted injury along the KZN coast, catching potentially dangerous sharks, but with very little by-catch (the catch of other animals). Not only is the by-catch of dolphins, rays and turtles greatly reduced but so too is that of certain shark species that pose little threat to bathers, such as the spotted ragged-tooth shark and the spinner shark,” the statement said.

The statement also reminded members of the public that drumlines constitute life-protecting equipment and are the property of the Sharks Board.

Introducing the drumlines is an initiative aimed solely at reducing the environmental impact associated with the provision of safe bathing.

Daily News