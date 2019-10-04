Six depots were closed by striking workers. Some of the affected suburbs were Durban North, Newlands, Chatsworth, Bellair and Malvern.
The strike was by EPWP and Cleansing and Solid Waste (DSW) Unit workers who had closed some of the depots from Wednesday.
Workers have gone back to work. Refuse collection had begun in the Windermere area of Morningside on Friday at 12 pm.
South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana said all the depots with EPWP workers were affected and work was at a standstill.