Durban - RESIDENTS of KwaDabeka, near Pinetown, had rejoiced at the development of Dumisani Makhaye Drive as something that would be beneficial to all. Instead, the R1.3 billion freeway linking KwaMashu and New Germany, crossing over to the uMgeni River in the township’s D section has left them living in fear of armed robberies.

Dumisani Makhaye Drive was completed in February after 15 years of construction. Residents said that since its completion, residents of D section and neighbouring Italy section had fallen victim to armed robberies and house break-ins.

They said the robberies were being committed by criminals travelling by car from KwaMashu.

Area councillor Mandla Mbambo said he had received a number of reports from D section residents about a spike in armed robberies.

“Even congregants of a church in that area were victims of an armed robbery. I’ve been told that the robbers travel by car,” he said.

Mbambo said reports from affected residents were that they suspected the robbers were working with someone living in D section.

“A problem I have with the area is that residents don’t want to fully involve themselves in the CPF (Community Police Forum). Two weeks ago we officially launched the CPF to involve all eight areas in the ward here in KwaDabeka,” he said.

Mbambo said KwaDabeka police were aware of the reports of armed robberies from residents.

“On August 4 there will be a community meeting in D section with the CPF. The KwaDabeka SAPS will also be asked to attend the meeting. There we will discuss this matter,” he said.

Russel Lawson, with Blue Security’s tactical unit in the Kloof Upper Highway area, said the freeway was an easy escape route for criminals.

“They use it to get away with hijacked cars from the upper highway area to Ntuzuma and KwaMashu. They use it to escape after house and business robberies. It’s an easy, quick escape route as it takes just five minutes to get from New Germany to Clermont and on to the freeway.”

Lawson said vehicle tracking had shown conclusively that the freeway was used as an escape route.

Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said they had built the road to open up movement between the INK (Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu) areas and the greater Pinetown area.

“This was mainly aimed at creating connectivity and to improve the economy of the region. It will therefore be very unfortunate if such significant infrastructure is used as an easy gateway by criminals,” he said.

Ncalane said the department would work with the metro police, Community Safety and Liaison Department, SAPS and private security companies on plans to improve monitoring and policing of that stretch of road.

Daily News