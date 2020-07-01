Dumped newborn pulled from pile of rubbish, rushed to hospital

Durban - A day-old baby boy was found dumped, dehydrated and covered in ants on Tuesday morning in Burlington Heights, a suburb between Chatsworth and Shallcross, south of Durban. The newborn is now recovering in hospital. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they called the hospital on Wednesday morning to find out how the baby was doing and were told the baby was recovering well. Herbst said on Tuesday a Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioner assessed the child which still had the placenta attached. “The baby was completely covered in ants, had severe dehydration and was battling to breathe. The child was placed in a Netcare 911 ambulance where he was treated. Once stabilised the baby was transported to a local hospital for further assessment,” said Herbst.

He said they usually found newborns and foetuses all over the place – the newborns were not specific to a particular area.

However, he said most of the time prostitution was involved in the dumping of babies and foetuses.

“We find that a lot of mothers have abortions in public toilets and we end up finding a baby in public toilets,” said Herbst.

On Monday a woman appeared in court on charges of attempted murder after a newborn was found in the Isithebe area, north of Durban on Sunday morning.

The baby was discovered in a bucket near a bush next to a river by a passerby who contacted the authorities.

At the start of June, a baby boy was left on the roadside in Chatsworth. The baby was found wrapped in a cloth. The woman accused of dumping the baby was arrested but later released on a warning.

Daily News