Sisulu had appealed to South Africans to use water sparingly as the country was experiencing high temperatures and low rainfall.
She said the country was going through a period of water stress and it was hard to predict rain.
Last week, Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said they could provide water for eThekwini, Msunduzi and parts of Ugu, among their numerous clients, for a period of up to a year.
“In February 2020 water resources availability in the system will be assessed again, followed by further assessment in May 2020.