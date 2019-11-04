Durban and PMB have enough water until 2020









Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency. Durban - WHILE the country still grapples with the bleak drought picture painted by Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu late last month, Umgeni Water said Durban and Pietermaritzburg had enough water to last until 2020. Sisulu had appealed to South Africans to use water sparingly as the country was experiencing high temperatures and low rainfall. She said the country was going through a period of water stress and it was hard to predict rain. Last week, Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said they could provide water for eThekwini, Msunduzi and parts of Ugu, among their numerous clients, for a period of up to a year. “In February 2020 water resources availability in the system will be assessed again, followed by further assessment in May 2020.

“An estimated six million consumers receive water that is abstracted from, treated in and supplied from the uMgeni System,” he said.

Harichunder said although the state of the water in the system was acceptable, they were still concerned by the low levels of water at Albert Falls Dam, which was consistently below 40% full and during the 2015-2018 severe drought period dropped to 25%.

Yesterday, the dam was at 34.66%.

Harichunder said Umgeni Water - a state-owned entity - had to pump water from the Inanda Dam to Albert Falls Dam.

“While there are no concerns at this stage about water resource adequacy, consumers are reminded that the need for water conservation still remains imperative as this will assist in ensuring that the resource lasts until the next good rains.

“Parts of KwaZulu-Natal are presently experiencing high temperatures and this result in evaporation of surface water and reducing dam levels,” Harichunder said.

He said the South African Weather Service had predicted there would be above average rainfall this month and in January and February next year. “If the rain indeed comes, then it would help with the availability of water resources.”

The Daily News had reported in 2015 on how KwaZulu-Natal was hit by a drought which forced municipalities including eThekwini to begin water restrictions.

The drought resulted in uMhlathuze municipality having to build a water supply to supplement its water supplies, while eThekwini has plans to build a dam on the lower uMkhomazi River which is estimated to cost R3billion and provide water for some Ugu areas and eManzimtoti.

Daily News