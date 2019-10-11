Whale Heritage Sites are granted to places where cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) are celebrated through art, education, research and cultural events; where sustainable practices and livelihoods are improved to ensure the health of cetacean habitats and the long-term economic health of human communities; and where respectful co-existence with cetaceans is supported through law, policy and co-operation.
Led by Helga du Preez and Melissa Lee, of Soul of South Durban Community Tourism Association, the campaign to bid for Whale Heritage Site status for eThekwini has borne fruit.
Inspired by the World Whale Conference held in Durban in June 2017, Du Preez, supported by WildOceans’ Rachel Kramer, Matthew Cocks (Wessa) and Bluff ward councillor Jean Pierre Prinsloo, worked with the Bluff Steering Committee to meet the criteria required by the World Cetacean Alliance (WCA) to apply for certification.
“Whale Heritage Sites are becoming the gold standard for responsible whale-watching destinations worldwide,” said Jean-Michel Cousteau of the WCA.