Durban based appliance company Defy in race to have ventilators ready for Covid-19 patients

Durban - DEFY, together with key stakeholder partners, is working on the industrialisation plan of a project to manufacture tens of thousands of ventilators. Forming part of the National Ventilator Project, this undertaking is crucial to combating the Covid-19 pandemic, as there is an ever-increasing demand for medical equipment and effective solutions across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Led by the UK’s University of Cambridge under the Open Ventilation System Initiative, our team of scientists and engineers, including South African researchers, are finalising a ventilator design that can be industrialised for mass production,” said Evren Albas, Defy Appliances chief executive.

“Teams are working around the clock and thanks to them this project is succeeding insofar as our ability to optimise and co-ordinate concurrent engineering efforts.”

He said the system design consisted of components Defy currently used in the everyday production of their core appliances.

“We believe that this gives us a unique advantage. Furthermore, Defy’s flexible manufacturing capabilities, together with the design and development expertise of the consortium with whom we are partnering, will allow us to fast-track ventilator production and distribution.”