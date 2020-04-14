Durban based appliance company Defy in race to have ventilators ready for Covid-19 patients
“Led by the UK’s University of Cambridge under the Open Ventilation System Initiative, our team of scientists and engineers, including South African researchers, are finalising a ventilator design that can be industrialised for mass production,” said Evren Albas, Defy Appliances chief executive.
“Teams are working around the clock and thanks to them this project is succeeding insofar as our ability to optimise and co-ordinate concurrent engineering efforts.”
He said the system design consisted of components Defy currently used in the everyday production of their core appliances.
“We believe that this gives us a unique advantage. Furthermore, Defy’s flexible manufacturing capabilities, together with the design and development expertise of the consortium with whom we are partnering, will allow us to fast-track ventilator production and distribution.”
Defy are encouraging like-minded South African companies to join them on this journey.
“We have submitted our project proposal to the Department of Trade and Industry. There are other South African companies mentioned in the project document Our intent is to put this project into production by May.”
In addition to the production of ventilators, Defy announced a donation package of appliances worth R1.9million to be delivered to critical hospitals. Defy is partnering with the KZN provincial government to start delivering these appliances.
Daily News