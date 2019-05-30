People sleeping outside restaurants in Lilian Ngoyi Street near Innes Road in Durban About 2000 people sleep rough in Durban and another 2000 spend the night in low-grade shelters, according to a Human Science Research Council (HSRC) survey commissioned by the eThekwini Municipality. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Businesses around Durban and particularly in the Morningside area are at their wits end over the growing vagrancy problems as vagrants are increasingly occupying their store fronts to sleep at night.



Not only is it an eyesore, business owners say but the vagrants urinate on the walls leaving an awful stench by the time they open their businesses in the morning.





A restaurant owner on Lilian Ngoyi (Windermere) Street said he had to deal with a putrid smell when he opens his businsess in the morning. Others who did not want to be named also shared similar complaints.





Nicky Burke, Berea Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, said Durban Metro police have conducted several raids in the area to clear out the vagrants but something was still attracting them to the area.





A member of the Morningside CPF,who wished to remain anonymous, said the best way to deal with the problem was to install a water sprinkler systems under shop fronts to automatically activate when it detects a person.





The CPF urges shop owners to make the place non user friendly.





The CPF said restaurants were also feeding the vagrants which is what attracted them to the area.





Ethekwini ward 27 councillor Martin Meyer said that two months ago he had taken officials from several departments in the city to show them the hotspots.





"It cannot be seen in isolation. It is not only occuring in Windermere but throughout Durban.The city is struggling to deal with the challenge," Meyer said.





Ethekwini Municipality’s Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were aware of the matter and have been addressing it through daily Nuisances and Behaviour in Public Places By-law enforcement operations.





During these operations the beggars are removed along with their belongings.





Metro Police, in conjunction with Durban Solid Waste also remove tons of old blankets and cardboard, used by vagrants to sleep. These operations are conducted mostly in the evenings.





Being a vagrant or vagrancy is an offence in terms of the existing by-laws. Vagrancy may be defined as a person with no fixed abode and no visible means of support.





A vagrant cannot be fined as they have no money nor fixed abode.





Persons arrested for vagrancy are entered into the Warning Register at the respective SAPS station, having jurisdiction over the area/place where the person was arrested. They are given a warning.





"We tabled a report at a meeting on 28 May to transfer management of the Strollers Building on Mansel Road from the Human Settlements Unit to the Safer Cities Unit for use as an emergency shelter to accommodate homeless people. T he Municipal-owned building will see the upper floor level of the building being reserved for homeless people,"Mayisela said.





Vulnerable groups, including women, children and families will be accommodated at the building.





"A call for proposals with the view of securing a suitable non-governmental organisation in possession of capacity and resources to operate the Strollers facility as a shelter for vulnerable homeless people," Mayisela said.





