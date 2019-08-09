RESIDENTS and shop owners near the corner of Park and Maud Mfusi (St George’s) streets in the Durban CBD have to jump over or try to avoid stepping in sewage. BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - BUSINESSES and residents in the Durban city centre may have to wait a while for leaking sewerage pipes to be repaired, eThekwini Municipality said yesterday. The latest reported sewage issue has left shop owners and residents suffering from the stench emanating from Doncaster Flats, near the corner of Park and Maud Mfusi (St George’s) streets.

Asif Amin, who owns food outlet Gogo Chicken, said he had been operating there for six years and had never experienced anything like this.

“This is a problem. It’s been two weeks now and I’ve been calling (the eThekwini Municipality) every day without fail,” Amin said.

Each call to the municipality had lasted nearly 10 minutes or more, he complained.

He said there were two points of concern - one was next to his shop, where sewage flowed on to the road, and the second was behind his shop, which was part of Doncaster Flats, where the water and raw sewage were static. “You can’t breathe and my business isn’t doing well,” he said.

Doncaster Flats chairperson Prem Devraj said he had also called the municipality and tried to get a private plumber to sort out the problem, but was told only the municipality could fix it. “I don’t know what to do anymore. More than 1000 people are affected,” he said.

Doncaster Flats supervisor Nokuthula Khoza said residents were fighting with her and wanted answers.

“I also sent a query to the municipality, including photographs of the sewage issue, on the municipality’s WhatsApp group,” she said.

To her complaint, the municipality had responded: “Dear Customer, Thank you for contacting eThekwini Water and Sanitation services. Kindly be advised that this has been escalated to the Control Centre for urgent attention. Regards Bongi.”

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the matter was being handled by the relevant department.

He said sewer lines could be blocked by foreign objects such as sanitary towels and nappies.

