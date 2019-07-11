Sipho Nzuza

Durban - As dozens of supporters of eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede protested outside city hall on Thursday and disrupted peak traffic, media reports had suggested that city manager, Sipho Nzuza had resigned. Nzuza - who is apparently a key witness in the multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste tender scandal that has Gumede at its centre - told the Daily News that he had not resigned.

“I have not resigned. It is not true. I heard from one of my friends that I had resigned. I’m not even thinking about that. Yes, things are bad in the city, and it requires real leadership to resolve this,” Nzuza said on Thursday.

The city came to a standstill on Thursday morning with people claiming to be Gumede’s supporters blockading the road and access point to the city hall.

The television news channel, eNCA reported that it was rumoured Nzuza had resigned following Thursday's unrest caused by Gumede’s supporters.

One of the leaders of Gumede's supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, said they would not be addressed by anyone in the city hall, including Nzuza.

Asked about the disruption of service delivery, Dube said service delivery was compromised when Gumede was sent on special leave.



In an attempt to disperse the crowd, Metro police arrested an unconfirmed number of people, including Independent Media journalist Sihle Mavuso.

The official opposition in the city, the DA said it was unacceptable that the city’s administrative and political home was completely disabled and that “this thuggish” behaviour was allowed.



Nicole Graham, party caucus leader in eThekwini said the ANC has been incredibly vague on Gumede’s future, now indicating that her leave is extended but not giving a specific date or way forward.

“They’ve left eThekwini in the lurch, whilst service delivery is at an all-time low and communities are suffering. It’s completely unaccepted that governance meetings with important items on the agenda are being cancelled because Gumede’s supporters cannot behave in an acceptable manner,” Graham said.

