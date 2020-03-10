Durban city manager Sipho Nzuza released on R50K bail over DSW fraud probe

Durban - EThekwini city manager, Sipho Nzuza appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Hawks in relation to a R430m DSW probe. Nzuza was granted bail of R50 000 and is expected back in court on April 16. He was arrested by the Hawks and charged in court on Tuesday. He becomes the 13th person arrested and charged in connection with a controversial DSW tender, where fraud is suspected. Late last year, the Hawks arrested former mayor Zandile Gumede and 11 others accused, including senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and two senior municipal officials in connection with the same solid waste tender involving R430 million. Nzuza walked into the Commercial Crime Court room shortly after 9am on Monday. With another matter in session at the time, he walked down the stairs to the cells from where suspects are led into court.

When his matter was called it adjourned shortly after proceedings as the prosecutor and defence attorney negotiated his bail and terms of release.

Opposition party representatives said the development would bring light to the litany of corruption claims against city officials and politicians.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said city residents deserved to get answers about the hundreds of millions of rand that have gone missing in questionable fashion.

“This should have happened a long time ago, and we hope this official will finally spill the beans on who stole from the ratepayer. We have been saying that more arrests should be made, because even now, more officials are still at work, yet they have been implicated in corrupt activities,” Nkosi said.

The DA said it would wait to hear the charges levelled against the official.

“This arrest proves that the organisation (eThekwini) is rotten from top to bottom,” caucus leader Nicole Graham said.

“It could be the key piece of the whole puzzle.”

SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) shop steward Joe Mabaso said they welcomed the development.

“We are vindicated as union representatives and workers because we have been saying that things are falling apart in the city because of corruption. We want the city to suspend the official pending the finalisation of the court processes,” Mabaso said.

Daily News