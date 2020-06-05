Durban community anger over 18 month water leak that caused hole in road

Durban - AN 18-month-old water leak that has left a growing hole on Sea Cow Lake Road below the Transnet overhead bridge at the entrance of Umgeni Iron Works, has residents irate. Anil Beekrum, vice-chairperson of the Kenville/Sea Cow Lake Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, said he believed the road was a major hazard to all motorists and pedestrians. He said that the association and ward councillor Bobby Maharajh’s efforts to have the leak fixed and road repaired had been fruitless. Beekrum said the eThekwini Municipality seemed to have a reluctant approach to the environmental damage the water leak had caused at number 40 Sea Cow Lake Road. He said the ratepayers’ association and Maharajh were expected to answer to residents when they were being held accountable for the upkeep of the area.

“The residents of Sea Cow Lake, Kenville as well as Springfield are very concerned about the road which is damaging their vehicles and slowing traffic, especially now with more people back at work,” he said.

Beekrum said the matter had been reported to the city numerous times.

The Daily News has three reference numbers given to the association when it reported the road on three different occasions.

“For the past 18 months, little has been done to remedy the problem. They have been doing patch work on the road, covering the hole, but with the leak it ends up deteriorating again,” said Beekrum.

He urged the municipality to work speedily and give the road attention.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the relevant unit was investigating the matter. “Once the source and nature of leaks are identified, repairs will be carried out without further delays. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We continue to urge residents to report leaks.”

