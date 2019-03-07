CITY buses line up in Greyville to fill up at a garage after municipal depots ran out of diesel in this file picture. DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A NUMBER of commuters were inconvenienced this week when Durban Transport buses ran late because of a fuel shortage caused by a delay in the payment for diesel. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the late delivery of diesel affected 15 trips on Monday.

“After the delivery of diesel, service was normalised during the morning peak. The diesel supplier is paid via a cession payment from KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport. Any delays in the payment from the department affects fuel delivery. This is what also happened a few weeks ago,” he said.

Commuter David Jacobs, who has been using Durban Transport daily for years, said he felt that the company did not care about passengers.

Speaking of when the buses ran late a few weeks ago, an irate Jacobs said: “Those bosses came out with all sorts of explanations, one being that the drivers can’t get diesel at the garage because there needs to be three signatures for the payments. This is not my problem.”

He said commuters were fed up with being repeatedly faced with the same problem with no permanent solution arising.

“The chief executives say it’s a bureaucratic problem more than anything, but the people are suffering.

“The last time I waited four hours for a bus, and on Monday morning I waited an hour and a half only for the driver to arrive to also tell me that he had waited two hours because he couldn’t get diesel into his bus,” Jacobs said.

Tansnat is owned by taxi boss Mandla Gcaba, the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma.

Gcaba referred questions on the matter to the city and said Tansnat had nothing to do with late payments.

“Contact city fleet and city treasurer because we sent all the required documents for payments to be made,” he said.

Mayisela said the city and Tansnat dealt with the department on an ongoing basis to ensure diesel payments are processed timeously to prevent delays in its delivery.

“However, sometimes delays in payments from provincial Treasury happen due to system problems,” he said.

Mayisela said the contract with Tansnat was on a month-to-month basis.

Last year, the council resolved to establish a municipal-owned entity that would operate Durban Transport, he said.

Mayisela said legislative processes were in progress to expedite and finalise the establishment of such an organisation.

