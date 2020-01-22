Durban - A police detective based at the Berea Police station has been arrested for allegedly couriering drugs in Chatsworth on Tuesday night while on duty.
He was expected to appear on charges of possession of heroin in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
This after police collared their colleague just after midnight while patrolling a well-known drug den in Shallcross. Police stopped and searched a motor vehicle in the vicinity.
Inside the car police found approximately three thousand capsules, suspected to contain heroin, in the constables possession.
It is alleged that the police constable was on duty but had been using his private vehicle. It is alleged that he had four police dockets in his car.