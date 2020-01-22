Durban cop busted for allegedly couriering heroin to Chatsworth drug den









Picture: File Durban - A police detective based at the Berea Police station has been arrested for allegedly couriering drugs in Chatsworth on Tuesday night while on duty. He was expected to appear on charges of possession of heroin in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday. This after police collared their colleague just after midnight while patrolling a well-known drug den in Shallcross. Police stopped and searched a motor vehicle in the vicinity. Inside the car police found approximately three thousand capsules, suspected to contain heroin, in the constables possession. It is alleged that the police constable was on duty but had been using his private vehicle. It is alleged that he had four police dockets in his car.

A seasoned policeman at Berea police station,who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media said the arrest has tarnished the Berea police station reputation and left a dark cloud over their heads.

The constable had worked with the Berea SAPS crime prevention unit before joining the Berea SAPS detective branch nearly two years ago.

Anti-Drug Forum South Africa activist Sam Pillay said he knew there was police involvement in assisting drug dealers and this arrest was now proof. He complimented the Chatsworth police drug team for making a "significant" arrest.

"Significant because one of their colleagues was involved. They are going all out to see he faces the wrath of the law. Lets hope that this is a deterrent for others not to get involved. Fifteen years ago I drew up a list of drug dealers in Chatsworth. Let us hope the list will get shorter,"he said.

“We heard about police vehicles and policeman transporting drugs to and from drug dens. He must face harsh consequences. Other police officers aiding drug dealers must be warned. The arrest of a detective also proves why there is a low conviction rate for drug dealing. Cases are tampered with and the case disappears over a period of time,” Pillay said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of possession of drugs is being investigated at Chatsworth SAPS.

Daily News