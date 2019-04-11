MARIANHILL Police Station reservist Constable Malusi Mahlangu.

Durban - A police reservist shot dead on Monday when he responded to a robbery was a family man who was making plans to finally wed the mother of his three daughters. Constable Malusi Mahlangu, who turned 49 last month, was shot by a group of men who were robbing a shop in Tafelkop, near Mariannhill.

The mother of his children, Zoleka Hamnca, said her partner’s station commander and his captain arrived at their Shongweni home to tell her the news on Monday afternoon.

“They said he had gone out to attend to a complaint at a shop. While there a group of men came; they were wearing police uniforms. They attacked and shot him in the neck three times. He was rushed to RK Khan Hospital where he died after losing a lot of blood,” she said.

Hamnca, who had been with Mah- langu for 25 years, said his service firearms, an R5 rifle and a 9mm pistol, were taken.

“They also took his personal licensed gun, his cellphone, and his wallet with his bank cards,” she said.

Hamnca said their children - aged 17, 14 and 8 - were deeply affected by the news of their father’s death.

“He loved his family, and he was excited about his birthday. On that day we had a celebration with just the five of us here at home, and that’s when he told me that he was working on plans for us to finally get married,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the killers took airtime and cash from the business premises and fled the scene with Mahlangu’s private firearm and two state firearms.

“Charges of murder and robbery are being investigated by Mariannhill SAPS,” she said. Gwala said the killers were still at large.

Monday’s incident came after four shootouts between police and suspects in Durban last month. A total of eight suspects were arrested in these shoot-outs and two were killed.

Police were conducting an operation in Newlands West when they were approached by a resident who said his mother had just been hijacked. While the police were taking the details of the crime, the hijacked vehicle sped past them.

When police gave chase, the hijackers opened fire, injuring both officers.

In the CBD, police officers received information of a group of heavily armed men in a minibus taxi and a car who were breaking into a business premises on Anton Lembede Street with the aim of bombing ATMs.

Police approached the crooks and a shootout erupted. Two robbers died.

In Greenwood Park, police had received information on a hijacked vehicle, which they spotted and chased.

The hijackers opened fire on police officers, who retaliated, and four suspects were arrested.

In Umbilo, police were called out to a possible robbery at a business. On their arrival at the scene, three robbers opened fire on them.

One suspect was arrested, and was also found in possession of an un- licensed firearm.

Daily News