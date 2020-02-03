Durban cops arrest dealer with drugs worth R3m









Cocaine seized during a drug bust by Point police in Ballito. Picture supplied Durban - Police officers had worked flat out to arrest an alleged drug dealer, operating from the notorious Point precinct, in Ballito with a drug haul estimated at R3 million. The drug dealer and a woman, both Nigerian nationals, are expected to appear in court soon. They are detained at Umhlali SAPS. According to reports the members of the drug, firearms unit, Point police task team followed up on information of drugs being sold in the Ballito area, north of Durban. Police officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the two dealers at a house in Ozard Way, Ballito, on Sunday.

Police officers found approximately six thousand four hundred pieces of rock cocaine.

Police also found five full circles of rock cocaine, twelve large broken pieces of rock cocaine, seven clear plastic packets containing suspected cocaine powder weighing approximately five kilograms.

Two sealed bricks of suspected cocaine wrapped in plastic weighing approximately two kilograms was also found in the house.

It is alleged that they were linked to several drug dens in Durban. They were also supplying a drug dealer in Montclair.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said the SAPS will continue to disrupt the activities of drug dealers in the province.

"The scourge of drug abuse has to be fought in a multi- faceted manner if we want to win this war. We also welcome the sterling efforts of many organisations and NGO’s who are contributing towards rehabilitating and educating our youth on the dangers associated with dabbling in illegal substances,’’ he said.

