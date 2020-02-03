Durban - Police officers had worked flat out to arrest an alleged drug dealer, operating from the notorious Point precinct, in Ballito with a drug haul estimated at R3 million.
The drug dealer and a woman, both Nigerian nationals, are expected to appear in court soon.
They are detained at Umhlali SAPS.
According to reports the members of the drug, firearms unit, Point police task team followed up on information of drugs being sold in the Ballito area, north of Durban.
Police officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the two dealers at a house in Ozard Way, Ballito, on Sunday.