Mbalenhle Cele, 24, was murdered in front of her family in Inanda, north of Durban, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Picture: Facebook

Durban - Police are still searching for an Inanda taxi driver who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her family. Last week, the suspect, a man, went to the home of Mbalenhle Cele, 24, in Matikwe, Inanda. He pushed Cele’s 70-year-old grandmother out of the way, went into Cele’s room and allegedly stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing.

Nonhlanhla Cele, Mbalenhle’s mother, said: “It happened right before our eyes, so we are not doing well.”

Cele’s cousin, Sthe Nyanda, 28, who lives in Johannesburg, said: “Mbali was my sister, the only person I could really talk to. Before she passed away, she asked to stay at my other house in Mayville, saying someone is trying to kill her. I told her all she needed was money so she can come here to Johannesburg and get some fresh air. I was very shocked when I got the call on Wednesday that she was dead.”

Nyanda said she knew the suspect and they had grown up in the same area and attended the same church.

She said the suspect had not been seen in the area since the incident.

In a Facebook post, Nyanda posted the suspect’s picture asking for anyone who sees him to report him to the police and get justice for her cousin.

Cele leaves behind a young daughter. Her funeral will be held on Saturday.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated.

