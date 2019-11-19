Durban cops probe fatal stabbing of couple on Suncoast beach









File picture: Supplied Durban - Detectives are investigating the transpired on Suncoast beach where two people - a man and a woman - were found dead. Both appeared to have been stabbed. The gruesome crime pictures of the deceased laying on their backs were circulated on social media soon after the incident. The man still had what appeared to be a knife stuck in his chest. A handbag was found near the woman. An ID document was found but it could not be established if it belonged to the deceased. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Durban Central police received a complaint of a double murder on the sand dunes near Suncoast beach and proceeded to the scene at 4pm on Monday.

Naicker said on arrival they found bodies of a man and woman with stab wounds. He said charges of murder were opened at Durban Central police station for investigation.

It is alleged that a man collecting recycling material made the discovery and notified the police.

The pictures of the deceased laying on their backs were circulated widely on social media soon after the incident. The man still had what appeared to be a knife stuck in his chest. A handbag was found near the woman. An ID document of a woman was also found but it could not be established if it belonged to the deceased.

Reacting to the news on Facebook Marriam Nakhooda said, "I'm so scared to even take my kids to the beach after seeing this... Absolutely scary... Safest place to be is at home."

Natasha Reddy Appadu said, " These pics are just something else.. a place thats so opened an in the public eye."

Suresh Meghoo said," This could be anything murder, hit, jealous family member,or robbery.Just have to wait to hear the outcome of the investigations. Life is cheap nowadays,so people just be vigilant at all times."

Daily News