Durban - Detectives are investigating the transpired on Suncoast beach where two people - a man and a woman - were found dead.
Both appeared to have been stabbed.
The gruesome crime pictures of the deceased laying on their backs were circulated on social media soon after the incident. The man still had what appeared to be a knife stuck in his chest. A handbag was found near the woman.
An ID document was found but it could not be established if it belonged to the deceased.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Durban Central police received a complaint of a double murder on the sand dunes near Suncoast beach and proceeded to the scene at 4pm on Monday.