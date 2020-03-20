Durban cops seize stockpile of stolen copper cables in Pinetown warehouse

Durban - Two men were arrested for possession of stolen copper cables after police swooped on a warehouse in Pinetown, on Friday. Police found heaps of copper cables South African Police Services KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Non-Ferrous Metal Task Team received a tip off about the activities going on in the warehouse. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the task team recovered a stockpile of copper cables hidden in a warehouse in Livingstone Road, Pinetown. "The task team was working on intelligence reports which led them to the warehouse. On arrival at the warehouse, they found a van loaded with tons of copper cables. They also found other copper cables packed in various stacks inside the warehouse,"Gwala said.

She said the cables belong to different parastatals including Telkom, Prasa and the eThekwini Municipality.

"The total weight and the value of the cables will be known once all the cables have been weighed and assessed. A hyster and a vehicle were also seized from the scene. Two suspects aged 37 and 47 were arrested at the scene. They are expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property,"Gwala said.

The eThekwini Municipality released a statement on their zero tolerance on cable theft

South Africa is facing a major problem with copper theft and has a negative impact on all citizens. The estimated loss due to copper theft is approximately R5 billion per year with eThekwini Electricity contributing R60 million to that loss. It has an impact on the City’s communication network, electricity supply, and railway and traffic services.

What is cable theft?

This is when people steal cables and sell it to scrap dealers for money or used for illegal connections. Copper cable holds a high monetary value and can be sold for R65-R70 per kilogram. The scrap metal business has become very lucrative with unscrupulous dealers simply buying copper with no questions asked. The stolen copper is then exported to other countries like China and India and the same copper is then procured by the country it has been stolen from.

Last year a joint operation was conducted in conjunction with National and Provincial SAPS. Three dealers were fined for being in possession of bare copper cables and another was found with 1278kg of copper cable and bus bars.

