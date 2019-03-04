Durban - Two police officers are recovering at home after being shot while trying to recover a hijacked vehicle in Newlands West on Saturday morning. Phumeza Dlodlongwana and her family were hijacked at gunpoint by four men in a white VW Polo early on Saturday morning.

Dlodlongwana said when one of the men pointed a gun at her, she told him to take her Hyundai i20 and not shoot her.

She said her nephew, Fundile Dlodlongwana, was on his way home when he witnessed the incident and drove away to find police officers he had seen while on his way home.

She said after the hijackers took her car, they crashed it into a concrete fence. Some of the hijackers got out and fled, but the driver managed to get away with the vehicle.

She went to church on Sunday because she needed to pray about it and for the officers who were shot because they “took bullets” for her.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said constables from the Inanda Cluster Task Team were conducting an operation in the area when Fundile approached them.

“While the police officers were taking information from him, the vehicle passed the officers at high speed. Police realised that it was the same vehicle and gave chase. The suspects opened fire at police and a shoot-out ensued.”

Mbele said two police officers were shot and injured and the suspects sped off. The police then shot back and managed to arrest one suspect and recovered the vehicle, while three suspects managed to get away.

