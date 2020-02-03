Durban cops trying to identify man killed in shoot-out with officers









File picture: Pexels Durban - POLICE are still investigating in a bid to identify the 23-year-old man who died when officers returned fire he directed at them during a stop-and-search operation in Inanda at the weekend. Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Inanda Cluster Crime Combating Team had been conducting an intelligence-driven operation targeting two men who were spotted walking in the area carrying firearms. “The suspects were spotted in the Congo area at Inanda and when police approached them, they ran into the bushes. A chase ensued and the suspects opened fire on the police officers. During the shoot-out a 23-year-old suspect was shot and fatally wounded while his accomplice fled,” she said. Mbele said a Glock gun and ammunition were recovered from the body, and charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened at Inanda police station. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers for the clampdown on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“We are pleased none of our police officers were harmed during the attack. We remain steadfast in our commitment to eradicating criminality and no amount of violence directed at our officers is going to deter us from carrying out our mandate,” he warned.

Meanwhile, metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 80 drunk drivers were arrested at roadblocks in Durban during a busy sports weekend in the city.

Sewpersad said a stolen vehicle was also recovered during an operation on Joseph Nduli (Russell) Street and College Lane.

“It was a busy weekend with the rugby, soccer and cricket all on.

“Our members were deployed to the event areas. It was a full weekend, but it was under control,” he said.

Daily News