Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Inanda Cluster Crime Combating Team had been conducting an intelligence-driven operation targeting two men who were spotted walking in the area carrying firearms.
“The suspects were spotted in the Congo area at Inanda and when police approached them, they ran into the bushes. A chase ensued and the suspects opened fire on the police officers. During the shoot-out a 23-year-old suspect was shot and fatally wounded while his accomplice fled,” she said.
Mbele said a Glock gun and ammunition were recovered from the body, and charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened at Inanda police station.
Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers for the clampdown on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.