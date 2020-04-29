Durban councillor and residents of informal settlement claim they were excluded from food parcel distribution

Durban - A councillor and residents of the Briardene informal settlement are fuming after a recent food parcel distribution allegedly excluded many in need. A few residents apparently saw a Department of Social Development truck this week delivering food parcels to the home of an ANC member in Durban North who runs a soup kitchen in the ward. Private vehicles were allegedly seen collecting food parcels throughout the day and when informal settlement residents asked for theirs, they were apparently turned away. The area’s interim councillor, Shontel de Boer, said she left empty-handed at the food parcel distribution warehouse on Gale Street on Sunday despite eThekwini Municipality receiving 1500 food parcels from the department for its wards. De Boer said it was communicated that each ward would receive 15 parcels. She had heard there was drama with the collection of food parcels by ward councillors.

“The distribution was called off as a result by the Social Development MEC. On Sunday the distribution continued for those who had not received on Saturday. Each councillor signed for their parcels,” she said.

De Boer alleged that on arrival she saw councillors loading more than the set 15 parcels and the parcels ran out. She claimed that Belinda Mhlongo, from the municipality’s office, had a list and was asking the councillors what they received and some were dishonest. When De Boer enquired about ward 36 food parcels, she was apparently told they were gone and signed for - they had been signed for by an ANC proportional representation councillor.

“I’ve been dealing with people from the informal settlement daily. I get people saying they’re hungry.

“These parcels were quite big with packets of 10kgs. But now they’ve been misappropriated and we don’t know if these will come to Briardene,” said De Boer.

Speaker Weziwe Thusi said when she was at the distribution warehouse on Sunday, parcels began running out after only five wards had received theirs.

“I invited everyone who didn’t get parcels into the warehouse and some were councillors who got incomplete parcels on Saturday. It’s a lie that councillors were being dishonest,” said Thusi.

She said since she had been appointed Speaker she was aware of two councillors resigning and neither was a ward 36 councillor. She added that her office had never received a letter from the DA on the resignation and De Boer’s role.

“So to be fair, I said the DA PR councillor (De Boer) will get half of the parcel and the other half given to the ANC PR councillor.”

Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the truck that delivered the parcels did not belong to his department.

