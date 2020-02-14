Speaking to the Daily News outside the Cato Manor police station, they opted to remain anonymous, fearing the hijackers would be looking for them after their Wednesday night ordeal.
The couple, aged 27 and 42, were seated outside a house in the man’s Nissan Murano in the Wiggins area of Cato Manor. They said two men walked up to the car and cocked their guns. The men forced them into the back seat. Three others carrying firearms also got in.
They forced the couple to lie face-down on the floor. The hijackers took the couple’s money and cellphones from their pockets and drove towards oThongathi.
“They hit me with the gun on my hand and back,” said the man. “They threatened to break my finger. The ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.