Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are tightening the screws on drug dealers in Sydenham and Wentworth in an effort to curb the violence linked to the ruthless narcotics trade that has led to several murders in recent weeks.
Over the long weekend, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Provincial Trio Task Team conducted intelligence driven operations in Sydenham and Wentworth where five suspects aged between 20 and 39 were arrested for various crimes.
They appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on December 16 and were remanded into custody until March 2020, police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said.