Durban drug wars: Cops swoop on dealers in Sydenham, Wentworth









Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are tightening the screws on drug dealers in Sydenham and Wentworth in an effort to curb the violence linked to the ruthless narcotics trade that has led to several murders in recent weeks.

Over the long weekend, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Provincial Trio Task Team conducted intelligence driven operations in Sydenham and Wentworth where five suspects aged between 20 and 39 were arrested for various crimes.

They appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on December 16 and were remanded into custody until March 2020, police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said.





In the first of the arrests, Sanchen Moodley (23) and Evan Mariellier (26) were arrested in Sydenham Heights for possession of drugs after they were found in possession of heroin capsules.

Naicker said Moodley was out on parole and has pending cases against him.





Shane Esquire (27) was arrested on Matlock Grove for possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property after he was found in possession of cocaine; mandrax tablets and a stolen cellphone.





Raymond Dietloft (39) was found in possession of mandrax tablets and a knife on Georgehill Road and was arrested for possession of drugs and for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Kevonnen Ogle (20) was arrested on Amora Road in Wentworth after police found him in possession of a police bullet proof vest. He was charged for being in possession

of suspected stolen property after he failed to provide police officers with a reasonable explanation on how he came into possession of the property.





“Our operations in Wentworth and Sydenham have been enhanced due to reports of rampant criminality fueled by drug dealing. We encourage law abiding citizens

to work with police to rid their areas of criminality. Criminals in those areas can expect police to swoop on them regularly as we are in the midst of our Safer Festive Season operations,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.



