Durban educationist Yusuf Karodia wins major Africa award









Professor Yusuf Karodia Durban - DURBAN educationist and founder of The Regent Business School and The Management College of Southern Africa (Mancosa) Professor Yusuf Karodia has been awarded the African Leadership Person of the Year - Education and Development. He was awarded the honour by the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards committee last week. Each year, the magazine issues two major calls as a prelude to the this particular annual award - a call for nomination and a call for voting. Karodia emerged as the winner in the polls with over 40% of the total votes / submissions for this category. Karodia began his career in 1973 as a schoolteacher. In 1988 after completing his Master of Education degree at Unisa he became a lecturer in educational management and comparative education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

In the same year, Karodia was a research fellow on a British Council scholarship for the University of Manchester in the UK.

In 1990, he was awarded the Fulbright scholarship and the Education Opportunities Council Faculty Fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago, where he conducted research on his doctoral programme on management issues pertaining to non- governmental organisations.

Karodia was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1992, from the University of Pretoria, and during his tenure at UKZN, he attended national and international conferences, representing the university on the National Education Crisis Committee.

In 1995, he founded Mancosa as the representative of Buckinghamshire University in the UK.

The full list of winners of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards:

African of the Year 2019: Dr Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria.

African Female Leader of the Year 2019: Rawya Mansour, founder, Ramsco Company.

ALM Person of the Year 2019 - Educational Development Dr Yusuf Karodia, founder, Regent Business School and Mancosa.

ALM Person of the Year 2019 - Employment Generation Ashish Thakkar, chief executive, Mara Phone.

ALM Person of the Year 2019 - Political Leadership Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt.

ALM Person of the Year 2019 - Philanthropy and Charitable Contributions to Society: Femi Otedola, founder, Femi Otedola Foundation.

ALM Young Person of the Year 2019 Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, “Wizkid”, Nigerian singer and songwriter.

