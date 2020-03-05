Durban Facebook groups clash over religion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - It’s alleged that tensions between different religions sparked the creation of a number of Facebook groups pitting one against the other. The latest group in the spotlight, “SA Hindu’s (sic) AGAINST CONversion lies”, is alleged to be posting and sharing content which looks down on other religions such as Islam and Christianity. However, the group’s administrators said the page was started to highlight lies and insults against Hinduism, and “in an attempt to help our Hindus become more informed and not to believe the lies and thus convert”. “The constant demonising of our gods and religion and culture has led many weak Hindus to become converts and once they convert, they too want to demonise our religion. Some could even call this hate speech taught in some religions against idols, idol worshipping, polytheism and associating our religion with the devil and Satan,” said the two administrators, who declined to be named. They commented in response to The Daily News article about the group on Monday.

They said they were not perfect and fell victim when a moderator posted an insensitive and aggressive post which caused an uproar.

They admitted it was a mistake but said they did not know the moderator was there “to cause trouble by constantly posting private Facebook and WhatsApp conversations out of context”.

They said their page would continue and “highlight the insults and lies against Hinduism.

“We urge the Islamic and Christian communities to practise the religious tolerance that they publicly and frequently demand (and receive) and let us continue. We will not resort to fighting back and also insulting these religions,” they said.

The group said the outrage against them had spurred them to continue because it “showed that the communities that demand religious tolerance are the most intolerant”.

Meanwhile, Mayville community activist Shiraz Naroth said the posts were making the tensions worse between the religious groups.

Naroth said all religions were now picking on each other and the group was fuelling a lot of hate and creating war in Durban. The matter escalated when a member of the group insulted Prophet Muhammad, he said.

He said one of the group members had even said they did not want Muslim or Christian clients at her place of business.

“We’re not fighting against them (Hindus), we’re all diverse,” said Naroth.

He said he tried to get the group closed by contacting various religious groups and the South African Human Rights Commission, but never received a response.

He also thought that the group was an extension of what was happening between Pakistan and India, which he felt had nothing to do with South Africa.

Daily News