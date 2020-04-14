Durban family distraught after dog beaten up by suspected car thieves

Durban - A Durban dog owner believes thieves beat up two dogs in their road a week after a car was stolen outside their home.

Bonela resident Amanda Rabilal had to make an emotional decision to put her dog Zues, a labrador, down at a local veterinarian on Monday.

Rabilal said she noticed Zues in pain and limping on Thursday morning. She rushed Zues to the veterinarian where an X-Ray revealed his front leg was broken in three places. His nerve was also damaged.

“He was not hurt in a dog fight or knocked by a car. The vet told us he was possibly hit with a crowbar or baseball bat. My neighbour’s dog was also beaten up and is hobbling around on three legs,” she said.

In March, Rabilals vehicle a VW Golf, was stolen from her driveway in the early hours of the morning. The car tracking device was deactivated near Chesterville. It has not been found.