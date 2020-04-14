Durban family distraught after dog beaten up by suspected car thieves
Durban - A Durban dog owner believes thieves beat up two dogs in their road a week after a car was stolen outside their home.
Bonela resident Amanda Rabilal had to make an emotional decision to put her dog Zues, a labrador, down at a local veterinarian on Monday.
Rabilal said she noticed Zues in pain and limping on Thursday morning. She rushed Zues to the veterinarian where an X-Ray revealed his front leg was broken in three places. His nerve was also damaged.
“He was not hurt in a dog fight or knocked by a car. The vet told us he was possibly hit with a crowbar or baseball bat. My neighbour’s dog was also beaten up and is hobbling around on three legs,” she said.
In March, Rabilals vehicle a VW Golf, was stolen from her driveway in the early hours of the morning. The car tracking device was deactivated near Chesterville. It has not been found.
Rabilal said Zues has been with the family for 8 years. It was a gift to her daughter Azariah on her 2nd birthday.
“They are very attached. We can’t imagine life without him. He is not just a pet. I refer to him as my son. We could not bare to see him suffer. He needed an operation or amputation of the leg which was proving costly. He was in a lot of pain. It was an emotional farewell. Breaking the news to my daughter was even more overwhelming,”she said.
Daily News