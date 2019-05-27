IN AN all too familiar exercise, Norah Zulu mops the floor from her home after a municipal water pipe burst and flooded the house. This is the third time in the past two years that this has happened. Photo: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - A MUNICIPAL water pipe burst, leaving a Durban household flooded on Sunday - for the third time. The house is located directly below a municipal pipeline, which has burst three times in the past two years.

In both previous instances, the Mtetwa family applied for third-party damages from the city, and were rejected both times.

In documents seen by the Daily News, the municipality rejected both their claims (January 29 and August 4, 2018) due to the water being closed within a short time.

“Burst pipe in the verge, 200m AC pipe fracture due to inner walls weakening with chemicals’ reaction with water, water isolated within acceptable time, in line with service level standard. Job resolved within time made aware,” reads a report from the city’s insurance department.

The family appealed both decisions, but both were summarily dismissed, with the city upholding its original decisions. Questions on the matter were sent to the municipality, but no reply was received at the time of publication.

The three-bedroom house is home to 13 people, including four adults and children of varying ages. The owner of the house is Fikile Mtetwa, who was on her way back from Johannesburg when she was told of the news.

Norah Zulu, an administrator at a logistics company in Durban North, lives in the house with her three young children.

At around 11pm on Saturday, she was woken by one of the children.

The family had to evacuate the house in the middle of the night as the water inside was above ankle height.

“I had to take my kids up to my cousin so they could sleep,” said Zulu.

When the Daily News reached the scene on Sunday, the house was still drenched - cupboards, beds, fridges and low-lying furniture damaged.

Zulu said the family would once again be forced to pay for something that was not their fault, as the pipe did not belong to them.

“We just don’t know what to do anymore. We’ll fill out the claim forms again and hope that this time it will be different,” she said.

Ward councillor Muziwenhlanhla Shezi said he was aware of the Mtetwa family’s plight and had made a requisition for new pipes to be installed away from the house.

“I’ve also written a letter to the city, asking for the rationale behind them rejecting their insurance claims.

“Unfortunately that is what my powers as a councillor limit me to. I cannot affect outcomes of the city’s insurance process,” he said.

