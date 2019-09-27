On Thursday, the eThekwini Municipality replaced the overhead cables between the street poles and restored power to the house.
Yasmin Kaye said her family and 11 tenants, who live on the property in Gum Tree Road, were inconvenienced by the prolonged outage.
She said it was month-end and the fridges were stocked. Kaye also sells chicken from her home. Some of the food was spoilt because the fridge was not working.
Kaye said she boiled water outside and bought LED lights, which she charged at work.