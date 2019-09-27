Durban family left with no power for 26 days after cable theft







Durban - A Sea Cow Lake family was without power in their home for 26 days because of rampant cable theft in the suburb. On Thursday, the eThekwini Municipality replaced the overhead cables between the street poles and restored power to the house. Yasmin Kaye said her family and 11 tenants, who live on the property in Gum Tree Road, were inconvenienced by the prolonged outage. She said it was month-end and the fridges were stocked. Kaye also sells chicken from her home. Some of the food was spoilt because the fridge was not working. Kaye said she boiled water outside and bought LED lights, which she charged at work.

“My husband has a scar as a reminder of our ordeal. He was boiling water outside when the fire flared and burnt him on his arm. The cable thieves are agile. They work in teams and often late at night. They can climb up the poles with ease. We have called the police several times, but the thieves are long gone by the time the police arrive,” Kaye said.

She felt undercover police should be placed in the area to arrest the individuals.

Municipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city had on numerous occasions attended to power cuts at the Kaye house. He apologised to the family.

“The city is also looking into meeting the communities nearby to appeal to them to work with the City in its bid to nip this scourge in the bud,” Mayisela said.

In August, parts of the suburb were without power for 10 days because of cable theft. The City also had a problem with the delivery of a cable.

Mayisela said the electricity unit had established a dedicated branch, including forensic investigators who work closely with police and courts, to deal with prosecution.

“Successful convictions take time and require large amounts of investigation and evidence; hence the rate of convictions has been slow. The first successful conviction in Durban for cable theft was in July, when a man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.”

