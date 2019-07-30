Durban - A RESERVOIR Hills family is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped their father after he was involved in a car accident, resulting in severe head injury. Randishwa Raghunundhan, 62, was on his way to buy bread about 7pm on Friday night when a white Toyota Hilux bakkie slammed into him.

“I was on Mountbatten Drive and this guy came from nowhere and hit me on the fender, on the driver’s side. I crashed into two parked cars and landed on the pavement, and at that point I was bleeding profusely,” recalled Raghunundhan.

What happened thereafter is fuzzy for him, but according to his family a man helped stabilise him.

“When we got there, it was just chaos, with people standing there and looking on, but there was one man beside my father who was holding a handkerchief over the wound. It was a big cut, on the top of his head, about five centimetres wide,” said daughter Varsha Rambali.

All they knew of the man was that he was black, thin and looked to be in his early 30s.

“He was calm and knew exactly what to do. When someone tried to offer my father water, he told them 'No' because someone bleeding should not be taking any fluids,” she said.

The crumpled remains of vehicle Randishwa Raghunundhan was pulled out of after a crash on Mountbatten Drive. Picture Supplied





Rambali said the man stayed at their father’s side until paramedics arrived and stabilised him.

“The last I saw of him was when he asked my father if he was comfortable with the drip. Then he disappeared. We have not seen him again,” she said.

“If it was not for him, I do not think my father would be here today. I would really like to thank him.”

The driver of the Toyota Hilux suffered no injuries.

Raghunundhan had surgery at Entabeni Hospital yesterday and the wound on his head was treated.

When he woke up, his family told him of the unnamed man who had helped him before paramedics arrived.

“I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart for helping me. Without him, I don’t where I would be right now,” he said.

