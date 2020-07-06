Durban film producer Anant Singh saddened by passing of Mary Twala and Welcome Msomi

Durban - Durban film producer Anant Singh sent his condolences to the families of Mary Twala and Welcome Msomi who died over the weekend following short illnesses.

Twala, 80, died on Saturday morning at Netcare Park Lane Hospital while Msomi, 76, died following a stroke last year.

Singh said he was profoundly saddened by the passing of both Twala and Msomi.

He described her over five year decade career as illustrious and she played many roles which she made her own.

“I was privileged to have worked with her on two iconic South African films, Sarafina! and Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom in both of which she played memorable roles. In Sarafina! she was the lead character, Sarafina’s grandmother and in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, she played the grandmother of a victim of the Boipatong Massacre,” said Singh.