Durban film producer Anant Singh saddened by passing of Mary Twala and Welcome Msomi
Durban - Durban film producer Anant Singh sent his condolences to the families of Mary Twala and Welcome Msomi who died over the weekend following short illnesses.
Twala, 80, died on Saturday morning at Netcare Park Lane Hospital while Msomi, 76, died following a stroke last year.
Singh said he was profoundly saddened by the passing of both Twala and Msomi.
He described her over five year decade career as illustrious and she played many roles which she made her own.
“I was privileged to have worked with her on two iconic South African films, Sarafina! and Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom in both of which she played memorable roles. In Sarafina! she was the lead character, Sarafina’s grandmother and in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, she played the grandmother of a victim of the Boipatong Massacre,” said Singh.
“Mary was an affable person who was an exceptional acting talent. She was a role model and mentored many aspiring actors. The South African film and television industry is poorer for her loss. We have lost a giant of the industry.”
Singh said Durban-born Msomi went on to become one of South Africa’s most talented playwrights and received international acclaim for uMabatha, the adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
“We reconnected shortly after his return from exile and renewed our friendship. We were also part of a consortium that bid for the first free-to-air television channel in the late 1990’s,” said Singh.
“Welcome enjoyed a successful career in the theatre world, and during his tenure as the chair of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission we interacted again.”
Daily News