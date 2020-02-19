Durban fishermen urged to bin discarded fishing lines after turtle is found snagged









An entangled loggerhead turtle was rescued by Durban Metro Search & Rescue and the Ethekwini Lifeguards. Picture: Supplied Durban - THE incorrect discarding of fishing gear has once again come under the spotlight after a loggerhead turtle was rescued along the Durban beachfront on Tuesday morning. The turtle’s left front flipper was tightly entangled in fishing line when she was rescued by Durban Search and Rescue, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, KZN Marine Stranding Network and eThekwini Municipality lifeguards from the breakwaters off North Beach as she surfaced to take a breath. The turtle, named North, was taken to uShaka Marine World. In the past six months, at least four animals have been admitted to uShaka Marine World with injuries due to discarded fishing line. Dr Jennifer Olbers, marine ecologist at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, said they were seeing more and more animals caught in fishing gear.

“At least 20% of stranded animals are found entangled in it,” Olbers said.

She urged fishermen to ensure they collected all their fishing gear and disposed of it properly.

Olbers said North was in a very bad state when she was captured. Her front left flipper was rotting away and would most likely be amputated once she was stronger and stable.

North was examined by Dr Francois Lampen at uShaka who found that the constriction of the fishing line had cut off the blood supply to her entire flipper resulting in gangrene.

“The complications of this injury could be very severe, to the extent that the likelihood of the animal dying was very high,” Lampen said.

The surgery would have to be done under general anaesthesia but the team was confident that North would make a good recovery.

Director for uShaka Marine World Education, Jone Porter, said one should remove fishing line on the beach or in the water because it was not biodegradable and could lead to the death of many marine animals over time.

“We can’t save North’s flipper, but we can prevent similar injuries to other animals,” Porter said.

Clean Surf Project, a body that creates awareness about littering and the impact it has on ocean life and humans, has installed bins along Warner Beach, Winklespruit and Illovo for fishermen to discard their fishing lines. During their numerous beach clean-ups, they have found marine animals and birds entangled in fishing lines.

Daily News