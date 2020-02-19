The turtle’s left front flipper was tightly entangled in fishing line when she was rescued by Durban Search and Rescue, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, KZN Marine Stranding Network and eThekwini Municipality lifeguards from the breakwaters off North Beach as she surfaced to take a breath.
The turtle, named North, was taken to uShaka Marine World.
In the past six months, at least four animals have been admitted to uShaka Marine World with injuries due to discarded fishing line.
Dr Jennifer Olbers, marine ecologist at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, said they were seeing more and more animals caught in fishing gear.