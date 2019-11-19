Durban funeral services plan to fight closure of Gale Street mortuary









The Gale Street mortuary in Durban is on the brink of closure due to systemic problems. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - KwaZulu-Natal funeral services are willing to challenge the imminent closure of the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary. A meeting was held in Durban to form a steering committee to represent the funeral services, undertakers and suppliers linked to the industry to fight the closure of the mortuary. Nkosentsha Shezi the newly elected chairperson of the committee who is also in the funeral business said the stakeholders around the mortuary were not properly consulted and they had to hear about the closure through the media . Ahmed Paruk, former chairperson of Islamic Burial Council (IBC) and now vice-chairperson of the committee, said the DOH tried to close the facility in 2007 but funeral services put up a fight. He said the building was deemed not conducive for the mortuary because of a lack of maintenance over the years. He said there was 13 vacancies that needed to be filled and the shortage was critical to the mortuary services.

“For years the mortuary has been gripped by labour and management problems. Staff had downed tools because there was insufficient protective gear and overtime salaries not being paid. The department has done a due diligence at the mortuary and brought in Inspectors. They have shifted the focus away from labour to the structure of the building. They intend spreading the staff around to other facilities. It is proposed that you would be able to do the administration at Gale Street but the bodies will be kept in Phoenix mortuary,"Paruk said.

Paruk said sixty-eight undertakers in the vicinity of the mortuary will be affected. Indirectly he said 500 people would be affected.

"What happens to the lease agreements for offices they rent? The travel and time costs they have to endure to get to Phoenix would eat into their profits. Recently the department spent R1.8 million rand on new fridges. These might be sent to Pinetown. This mortuary has an average of 20 bodies a day. The problem wont go away it will be shifted elsewhere,"Paruk said.

In October, the Health Institutions Monitoring Programme, speaker Nontembeko Boyce commissioned the legislature to embark on inspections to determine the overall functionality of facilities under the Department of Health (DOH) in KZN.

During the inspection mortuary manager Nosipho Gumede said they faced several challenges: recruitment and retention of medical staff; an unstable workforce with frequent labour unrest; staff grading challenges; infrastructure problems; overtime management; poor staff attitude; pauper’s burials; and public protector reports. In recent months mortuary employees embarked on several strikes, mainly because of the re-employment of an allegedly abusive manager.

Ethekwini funeral services Rajesh Maharaj hoped the DOH will be amenable because many businesses and suppliers would be affected.

The committee will be represented by attorney Mohamed Hassim and Advocate Ridwaan Mohamed.

The Department of Health in KZN had not responded to media enquiries from the Daily News at the time of publishing.

General secretary of the Public Allied Workers Union of South Africa Halalisani Gumede said the building was not dilapidated and there are minor things that needed repairs. She said if it moved to Phoenix the staff would not be able to handle the approximately 70 post mortems a week.

“The staff at Gale Street are standing in solidarity with each other for their overtime pay. This is just a way for the department to divide them,”Gumede said.

