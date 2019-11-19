Durban - KwaZulu-Natal funeral services are willing to challenge the imminent closure of the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary.
A meeting was held in Durban to form a steering committee to represent the funeral services, undertakers and suppliers linked to the industry to fight the closure of the mortuary.
Nkosentsha Shezi the newly elected chairperson of the committee who is also in the funeral business said the stakeholders around the mortuary were not properly consulted and they had to hear about the closure through the media .
Ahmed Paruk, former chairperson of Islamic Burial Council (IBC) and now vice-chairperson of the committee, said the DOH tried to close the facility in 2007 but funeral services put up a fight. He said the building was deemed not conducive for the mortuary because of a lack of maintenance over the years.
He said there was 13 vacancies that needed to be filled and the shortage was critical to the mortuary services.