JOYCE Evans, 96, is the oldest person to complete the 1.2km zipline course at Karkloof Forest Reserve. She treats herself to a thrilling activity every year. I ZANELE ZULU Africa News Agency (ANA)

Durban - AT THE age of 96 there is still a whole lot more to achieve for Westville resident Joyce Evans, the oldest person to complete the 1.2km zipline course at Karkloof Forest Reserve. The course, run by Karkloof Zipline Tours, includes 10 ziplines at heights of between 200m and 40m through a canopy of trees, and 12 platforms.

Evans first successfully completed the course two years ago, and has held the record for the oldest person to do so since. “I don’t think I will do it again. I want to do something else for my next birthday,” she said.

Last year, Evans celebrated her birthday by going up in a hot-air b alloon in the Drakensberg. Unfortunately, the weather was not good on the day, so the balloon did not go high enough for her liking.

“Next, I want to go on a helicopter, high in the sky above the Drakensberg, so I can look down on the mountains. It is something I have been wanting to do for a long time.”

Evans described herself as an adventurous person, in love with nature. “I do a lot of yoga, so that probably helps, and I have been a vegetarian my whole life,” she said when discussing how she stayed in shape.

She was born in Wales but grew up in England. She was 21 when World War II broke out. “I saw all of those young men, risking their lives and getting into ships to Normandy. Most of them never came back.”

In 1950, Evans and her late husband moved to eManzimtoti. When her husband died 12 years ago, she moved to Dawncliffe Homes in Westville. She has two children, aged 68 and 71, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

“I have had a complete, full life.”

Daily News