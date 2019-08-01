THE eThekwini municipality cannot address its own electricity problems and cannot be expected to be of benefit to the ailing Msunduzi municipality. Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Durban - THE eThekwini municipality cannot address its own electricity problems and cannot be expected to be of benefit to the ailing Msunduzi municipality. This was the sentiment of opposition parties on Tuesday at the announcement that Msunduzi had sought eThekwini’s help in resolving its electricity problems.

A report tabled at the eThekwini executive committee meeting which states that the city had received a request from Msunduzi, which is under administration, to help with its electricity problems by providing expertise to help with:

Assessment of work that needs to be done to improve the assurance of electricity supply in relation to both primary and secondary sub-stations.

Support in relation to components needed based on the assessments.

The supply and installation of meters, especially for commercial and industrial electricity consumers.

The request was made last month by Sibusiso Sithole, Msunduzi’s administrator. The report says that there would be no financial costs for eThekwini, whose skilled staff would help out their Msunduzi counterparts.

Opposition parties from both eThekwini and Msunduzi were sceptical of this endeavour.

Nicole Graham, DA caucus leader in eThekwini, said eThekwini’s electricity department had been in decline in the past year. She said they had been receiving numerous reports from residents that their complaints were not being dealt with. “We are not in position to be helping other municipalities,” she said.

Graham said Msunduzi should solve its own problems.

Her Msunduzi counterpart, Sibongiseni Majola, said Msunduzi’s problems could be resolved by doing things “by the book”. He said the municipality was spending more money than it was receiving in revenue.

Majola said more than 50% of Msunduzi residents were receiving services such as electricity and water for free. A solution would be for the municipality to look at each resident’s financial situation when conducting audits for prepaid and normal meters, he said.

Majola said people from Durban were in dire need of services also.

Mdu Nkosi, IFP exco member in eThekwini, said they did not have a problem helping Msunduzi as long as eThekwini was not affected.

The IFP caucus leader in Msunduzi, Thinasonke Ntombela, said he would welcome the assistance as people in the municipality were struggling to get electricity. However, he questioned how they could get help from a municipality that was itself struggling to provide electricity.

Ntombela said he believed that Sithole had asked for help because it was from people with whom he was familiar.

Sithole said the reason he asked eThekwini for its help was because it had a wealth of expertise and “pockets of excellence” that could be tapped into, as it had the most engineers in the country. This did not mean that he was unaware of the challenges eThekwini faced.

Sithole, a former eThekwini municipal manager, said he did this as part of getting help from various government departments and entities around the country to “steady the Msunduzi ship” with the knowledge they had.

He said they would not be confining themselves to getting help from eThekwini only, but would also be looking at other departments like the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, or other cities, depending on the type of assistance they needed.

This was also an opportunity for them to learn and localise the knowledge they received, he said.

Acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer said at yesterday’s exco meeting that she welcomed the report and said eThekwini was honoured to have been able to help other municipalities.

Peer added that she would be happy as long as service delivery was not affected in eThekwini.

