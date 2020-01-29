A homeowner and his dog were shot during a home invasion on Tuesday night. Emergency workers are seen here taking the dog to the vet. Picture / Blue Security

Durban - A homeowner and his dog have been hospitalised after they were shot during a house robbery in Malvern last night. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said four men wearing balaclavas entered the house on Montgomery Road.

“The resident’s wife was in the lounge which is an open plan to the kitchen. She heard a noise and saw suspects in the kitchen. Shots were fired. She immediately ran to the bedroom where she pressed a panic button. She eventually came out of the bedroom and went to the kitchen where she found her husband lying on the floor,” Mathios said.

“It is alleged that the armed suspects gained entry into the kitchen through a door that had been left open. They confronted her husband who was busy talking on his phone in the kitchen. The suspects allegedly fired two shots, one of them critically injuring the resident, and the other critically wounding his Pitbull Terrier named Hunter when the dog intervened during the confrontation,” he said

The owner, whose name has not been released to the media, was shot in his abdomen. Hunter was shot in the shoulder. Mathios said the bullet had exited Hunters abdomen. It is alleged that the men took a cellphone and fled the scene.